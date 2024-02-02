Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kristjaan Speakman insists Sunderland have full belief in their forward options for the rest of the campaign after the search for another striker yielded no result on deadline day.

Sunderland were hoping to add an established forward in the final stages of the January window to lessen the burden on the four summer recruits, and were interested in a deal for Kieffer Moore. Ipswich Town eventually landed Moore after putting forward a significant financial offer to seal a loan deal, and the Black Cats looked at other options as a result.

Speakman says the search went 'right to the wire' but ultimately availability and value for money meant they opted to go with what they already had in the building. Amad was one of the forward players Sunderland enquired about, but Manchester United were clear that he would not be leaving Old Trafford.

"The nine position is very similar to all the rest of them," Speakman said.

"You have three or four targets that you have to prioritise and I think forward positions is always an area you'd like to strengthen if you can. We went right down to the wire on three or four of them, and then at the end of it we knew it wasn't to be for various reasons, availability being one of them.

"Ultimately finance gets drawn into it and there is a choice if you want to spend more and more but there becomes a point where you have to evaluate that against the value and on this occasion that didn't come through for us. It's not something around with huge frustration, to be honest. We improved the forward line with Romaine joining us and we've got three players in the building we believe in."

Speakman said he was confident that Sunderland's attacking options would produce results between now and the rest of the campaign, arguing that is important that goals come from all over the pitch in the modern game.

"I think for most of the season creating chances has not been an issue for us," Speakman said.

"I think for a long time we have been right up there for XG and the various stats you'd want to look at. It's been about converting those opportunities. I think there is a lot of talk around nines. I think if you look into the stats and the detail there is a lot more goals coming from other areas of the pitch in every team in this league and other leagues.

"We need different goal scorers from different parts of the pitch and them two or three players to score some good numbers and hopefully that's what we can deliver."