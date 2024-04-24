Sunderland await compensation fee after Leeds transfer offer as forward plays for another Championship club
Sunderland academy graduate Mason Cotcher scored for Ipswich’s under-21s side against Wigan after joining the Championship club on trial.
The 17-year-old forward was a regular goalscorer for Sunderland’s under-18s team last season and was part of the senior side’s matchday squad for last year’s FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury. The Black Cats were keen to keep the England youth international, offering him a professional contract when he turned 17 last summer, yet a deal couldn’t be reached for him to stay on Wearside.
Cotcher has trained with Arsenal and Manchester United this season, while it was claimed earlier this month that Leeds had offered the teenager a contract, after he’d represented the club’s under-18s and under-21s sides.
The East Anglian Daily Times have since reported Cotcher was the trialist who played for Ipswich’s under-21s side against Wigan, scoring in a 2-0 win. Sunderland would be owed a compensation fee if Cotcher does sign for the Tractor Boys, yet it’s unlikely to be a significant fee given the player’s age.
