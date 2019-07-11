'Top quality!': Sunderland fans hail midfielder after South Shields victory
Sunderland’s pre-season preparations began with victory over South Shields – and fans have been quick to react to the result and performance.
Goals from Ethan Robson and Luke O’Nien secured a comfortable victory for the Black Cats, with supporters keen to praise a number of aspects from a positive evening.
Indeed, there was praise aplenty for one man in the middle of the park after a fine display at Mariners Park.
Here’s the best of the reaction from social media:
@SR5andahalf said: “Quiet for Will Grigg but overall a decent effort”
@GilesMooney joked: “Just glad it wasn’t 1–1.”
@iEddsyy tweeted: “Good but unspectacular. Typical pre season game. O’Nien was top quality again”
@BillyxHope commented: “Luke O’Nein Looking Naughty In Midfield For Us!”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
On fellow midfielder Ethan Robson, @azmccormack added: “One of the first names on the sheet surely”
@antoneee_x jested: “Announce Champions League”
@tim96782499 tweeted: “League 1. Already won it”
@peterjames73 said: “Thought Ethan Robson was good tonight. Embleton played well when he was on. Burge made some good saves and McLaughlin done what he needed to. More importantly, minutes in the tank.”
@Award78safc commented: “Robson stood out for me”
@1879JJMoyes posted: “Leadbitter with the captains armband looks good”
Former player @SleevesElliott added: “Again I know it’s only pre season but as I’ve said before if Robson gets a run in team he will become a hell of a player. Will score a few too”