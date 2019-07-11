How Sunderland's new signings and youngsters performed at South Shields

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: O'Nien, Burge, Robson and Watmore shine in South Shields triumph

Sunderland kicked-off pre-season with a 2-0 win over South Shields – but who impressed for Jack Ross’ side?

By Mark.Donnelly2 Phil.Smith1
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 21:44

Goals from Ethan Robson and Luke O’Nien either side of the break saw the Black Cats begin their preparations for the new League One campaign in the best possible way. And that duo – as well as several others – earned high praise from Phil Smith in his player ratings. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone – and struggled:

1. Lee Burge

Had nothing to do early on but made some excellent stops when required, one flying to his right as Shields headed towards goal from a corner. 7

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

2. Conor McLaughlin

Rarely tested but dealt with any issues with minimum fuss. Looked very steady and dominant in the air. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Jack Bainbridge

Made one outstanding tackle as South Shields broke towards the end of the half. Tidy in possession. Another good second half interception forced him off with injury as he overstreched. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Glenn Loovens

Struggled for pace on occasions but directed the defence well enough and made some good interceptions. 5

Photo: FRANK REID

