Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: O'Nien, Burge, Robson and Watmore shine in South Shields triumph
Sunderland kicked-off pre-season with a 2-0 win over South Shields – but who impressed for Jack Ross’ side?
By Mark.Donnelly2 Phil.Smith1
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 21:44
Goals from Ethan Robson and Luke O’Nien either side of the break saw the Black Cats begin their preparations for the new League One campaign in the best possible way. And that duo – as well as several others – earned high praise from Phil Smith in his player ratings. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone – and struggled: