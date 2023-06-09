Sunderland defender Bailey Wright will return to Wearside this summer following a loan spell at Rotherham - but what does the future hold for the 30-year-old centre-back?

Wright left Sunderland in January in search of regular first-team football, with the likes of Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien ahead of him in the centre-back pecking order on Wearside.

It begs the question, with a year left on his Black Cats contract, could Wright leave the Stadium of Light again this summer as he looks to gain regular game time?

The defender only made seven appearances for Rotherham due to multiple injury setbacks - but could he return to the AESSEAL New York Stadium?

We caught up with Millers reporter Paul Davis from the Rotherham Advertiser to get his thoughts:

How was Wright viewed at Rotherham?

PD: “He was desperately unlucky to be concussed in the first few seconds of his debut and then suffer a severe ankle injury towards the end of the campaign.

“In between, he was pretty solid for the Millers and won the respect and admiration of the fans. It says a lot about him as a person that he continued to attend Rotherham matches in support of the team even after his own season was over.”

Would he have been a regular starter if he was injury-free?

PD: “There were other centre-halves ahead of him in the pecking order. He played because of injuries to them.

“Had he and they stayed fit he would probably have made the matchday 18 but not the starting 11.”

Is signing another centre-back one of Rotherham’s priorities this summer?

PD: “Yes. They want more than one.

“It could be loans and decent wages for free agents. They’ll pay fees if they have to.”

Could you see Rotherham trying to re-sign Wright this summer?

PD: “You never say never but I’d be surprised to see him back at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“The Millers have already offered Sean Morrison and Tyler Blackett another contract and are in talks with loanee Grant Hall over a permanent return.