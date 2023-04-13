News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland injury news: Bailey Wright becomes latest defender to have season cut short by injury

Bailey Wright has become the latest Sunderland defender to have his season cut short by injury.

By Phil Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST

Wright is currently on loan at Rotherham United and limped out of their crucial 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Good Friday.

Rotherham had initially feared that Wright may have suffered a broken leg, but scans have indicated that 30-year-old has suffered ligament damage. It is not yet known whether the injury will require surgery but he is now expected to return to Sunderland and will not feature again this season.

Wright made seven appearances for the Millers as they close in on Championship safety, now four points clear of Reading with a game in hand.

Sunderland defender Bailey WrightSunderland defender Bailey Wright
The Australian international will likely now begin his recovery on Wearside as he enters the second of his two-year deal agreed in the aftermath of promotion from League One last summer.

It leaves Rotherham short on options for their final games, with fellow centre-halves Sean Morrison and Grant Hall already ruled out.

