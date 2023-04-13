Wright is currently on loan at Rotherham United and limped out of their crucial 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Good Friday.

Rotherham had initially feared that Wright may have suffered a broken leg, but scans have indicated that 30-year-old has suffered ligament damage. It is not yet known whether the injury will require surgery but he is now expected to return to Sunderland and will not feature again this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright made seven appearances for the Millers as they close in on Championship safety, now four points clear of Reading with a game in hand.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright

The Australian international will likely now begin his recovery on Wearside as he enters the second of his two-year deal agreed in the aftermath of promotion from League One last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad