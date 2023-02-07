Bailey Wright update as Sunderland defender's Rotherham debut lasts less than a minute
On loan Sunderland defender Bailey Wright could miss Rotherham United’s game this weekend after suffering a concussion within the first minute of his debut.
Wright came off the bench for Rotherham around the 70-minute mark before challenging for a header 30 seconds later. The 30-year-old had to go off after a clash of heads on his Millers debut without touching the ball.
It was later confirmed Wright was concussed following the clash and that he will now go through a week of concussion protocols.
Rotherham face Blackpool away on Saturday.
"There is a protocol to go through with the medics in the next seven days or however long it takes," said manager Matt Taylor.
"We'll probably be without him next weekend.
"I was pleased we made the right decision and took Bailey off," Taylor said. "We just have to make sure he's safe.
"A lot of teams and managers haven't done the right thing in terms of the concussion protocol with their players."