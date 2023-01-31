Wright has joined Rotherham United on loan until the end of the season after the Sunderland hierarchy made clear they would stand in the 30-year-old's way should he wish to leave in search of more regular game time.

The Black Cats added Joe Anderson to their squad from Everton earlier today, increasing competition for places in defence.

Wright had turned down some potential moves earlier in the window but decided to move to Rotherham after positive discussions with manager Matt Taylor.

The Australian feels it's the right club and the right team for him to make an impact.

"I heard of the interest last night and spoke to the gaffer," Wright said.

"The opportunity to come here and play my football at a really good club, it excited me and I liked what I heard. I want to be part of it and to do what I can to push us on.

"Rotherham is a club I know well - I've played against them a lot over the course of both my career and of course the last season or so.

"From the outside looking in it's a really good club with a really good group of lads. What the manager wants from me is me in a nutshell, to be the best version of myself and a proper defender. That sounded good to me.

"I've not played as much as I would have liked at Sunderland this season, I've had to be patient and wait for my moments to play. I'm one of those players who wants to be out there playing as regularly as I can and competing for places as much as I can. I feel there's a really good chance for me here.

"I've got big ambitions for myself still in my career. I really want to keep pushing on in my career and I feel this is a really good fit to keep creating good memories - by no means am I done.

"I've loved every minute of my time at Sunderland but I'm not one of those who is happy when they're not playing, and my game time there is getting limited. It's a good squad having a good season. There've been a few opportunities and once I spoke to gaffer, it felt like the most suitable place to do my best and add to the group.

"I'm thankful to Sunderland but I'm now fully focused on making my time at Rotherham a success."

Tony Mowbray explained last week that he would leave the decision in Wright's hands, saying the player's contribution to the club on and off the pitch warranted that. The key was in ensuring Sunderland felt they had adequate depth and the move for Anderson offers that.

