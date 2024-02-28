Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland captain Corry Evans and defender Aji Alese have both been pictured on the training pitches at the Academy of Light following injury setbacks.

Evans has been sidelined for over a year after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, while Alese hasn’t featured since January this year, when he picked up another injury after recovering from a thigh issue.

Sunderland had planned for Evans, 33, to play for the club’s under-21s side before returning to first-term action, after the midfielder took part in some bit-part-training last week.

When discussing Evans’ situation ahead of last weekend’s match against Swansea, interim boss Mike Dodds said: “When I say trained with us I don’t want people to get carried away with that. It was very much bit-part training. It’s welcome news to see someone of Corry’s calibre training with us.”

Sunderland have lacked depth in central midfield this season, with Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah regularly starting in the Black Cats’ engine room. Evans, who played a big part in the club’s promotion to the Championship, may receive some game time before the end of the campaign, yet the midfielder’s contract is set to expire this summer.

Alese’s return would give Dodds more options at full-back and centre-back, with Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins still sidelined, yet Sunderland are likely to be careful with the 23-year-old’s workload following multiple setbacks.