Sunderland travel to Norwich City this weekend in need of a strong performance and a good result to get their campaign back on track after three consecutive league defeats.

So how might Mike Dodds shuffle his pack and what changes is he likely to opt against? We take a closer look...

THREE THINGS HE PROBABLY WILL DO...

REVERT TO A BACK FOUR

While Dan Ballard remains suspended for Saturday's game, there has to be a strong chance that Sunderland will revert to a back four after the poor performance they produced in the opening 40 minutes of the Swansea defeat. While Dodds fairly said that it was much about mentality as tactics, there was a significant difference in the game once Sunderland reverted to a 4-3-3 shape that put a number of players back in more familiar positions.

That would likely mean Leo Hjelde pushing back across to left back, and Callum Styles either dropping to the bench or moving into midfield. Jenson Seelt seems certain to get another chance to impress in Ballard's absence. Sunderland did of course thrive playing in a back three when Dodds oversaw a game against Leeds United earlier this season and Styles was recruited in part because of his experience at wing back, so it's something we will likely see again at some stage before the end of the campaign.

START FOR ROMAINE MUNDLE

Dodds was of Saturday evening still hopeful that Jack Clarke would be available for this weekend's game and those beyond it, with the winger to be assessed this week with a view to returning to training. Clarke suffered an ankle problem in the 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City and was unable to train last week, but Dodds was confident that there was no major issue. At this stage, however, he has to remain a doubt at least for Saturday's game.

His return to the XI if fit is quite clearly certain, but Dodds will also surely look to give Romaine Mundle another start. He was arguably the one key positive from that defeat at Birmingham, going very close to a goal and an assist in the first half. He then looked bright in his cameo off the bench against Swansea City and while three games in a week might be a little beyond him at this stage, he is surely deserving of another opportunity to impress. Even if Clarke is fit again, he showed at Birmingham that he can play off the right and that might just allow Abdoullah Ba to rest and make an impact from the bench and in the two games that follow in this pivotal week.

SURPRISE US

Dodds wants his Sunderland side to play to a clear identity, essentially to get on the front foot and play with a real intensity. He has proven across his four games so far, though, that within that framework he is very content to tweak from game to game based on the strengths or weaknesses of the opponent - a belief and a trait that he shares with Alex Neil. We've seen Jobe play up top against West Brom and Clarke against Bristol City - as well as the aforementioned formation switch against Leeds.

Though it didn't quite work out against Swansea in the first half, Dodds made clear in his post-match press conference that it wouldn't put him off spring a surprise in future.

AND A COUPLE HE PROBABLY WON'T

BRING LUIS HEMIR INTO THE STARTING XI

Many supporters are keen to see Luis Hemir given a chance in the starting XI, and he looked bright in a late cameo against Swansea City. Though Dodds admitted afterwards that there are still some issues with Nazariy Rusyn in terms of the language barrier, he likes his versatility and also his work rate - which seems likely to keep him in the side for now.

Hemir will almost certainly get more opportunities between now and the end of the season but all of Sunderland's head coaches this season have expressed their view that he still has improving to do in terms of leading the line and his work out of possession. What has impressed all of them on the training ground is his finishing ability, and so it's always been more likely to be a game at home where Sunderland dominate the ball that he might get a greater chance to impress.

With three games in seven days, though, there'll certainly be a chance from the bench at the very least for Hemir to take another step forward. That will also likely apply to Mason Burstow, though he is yet to make an appearance across Dodds' two interim tenures so far this season.

MAKE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN MIDFIELD (YET)

With three games in a week, it's almost certain that Sunderland will have to rotate their midfield options and that should mean game time across the week for both Chris Rigg and Adil Aouchiche. Whether Dodds is ready to start either this weekend is harder to discern.