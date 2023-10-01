News you can trust since 1873
Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
When every Sunderland player's contract will expire - with some into final year of current deals: Gallery

When every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire - with some fast approaching.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 13:00 BST

Sunderland have managed to agree new contracts with several senior players in recent months – with negotiations still ongoing with some members of the squad.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson recently signed a long-term deal on Wearside after establishing himself as the club’s first-choice stopper.

Yet some players are into the final year of their current deals, meaning decisions will have to be made on their futures over the next 12 months.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players, including those out on loan, and when their deals are set to expire:

Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during this summer’s transfer window. The 26-year-old is likely to attract more interest in January with just a year left on his contract.

1. Patrick Roberts - Summer of 2024

Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during this summer’s transfer window. The 26-year-old is likely to attract more interest in January with just a year left on his contract. Photo: Frank Reid

The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Pritchard remains a Sunderland player, though, and could still play a key part this season.

2. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024

The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Pritchard remains a Sunderland player, though, and could still play a key part this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger returned to Wearside this year. Taylor, 20, has a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021.

3. Ellis Taylor - Summer of 2024

Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger returned to Wearside this year. Taylor, 20, has a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland completed the signing of 20-year-old striker Burstow on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea on deadline day.

4. Mason Burstow - Summer of 2024 (on loan from Chelsea)

Sunderland completed the signing of 20-year-old striker Burstow on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea on deadline day. Photo: Frank Reid

