Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Norwich at Carrow Road - but who will start for the visitors?
The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Swansea last time out and have suffered three consecutive defeats in the Championship. Opponents Norwich have taken 11 points from their last five matches but were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Saturday.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Norwich at Carrow Road:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
While Sunderland conceded twice against Swansea, Patterson also made some important interventions to keep the score down. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game this season. The full-back has returned to the right side of defence in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Jenson Seelt
With Dan Ballard still suspended, Seelt is likely to receive another opportunity at centre-back, possibly in a back four rather than in a back three like against Swansea. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien is still just one yellow card away from a two-game suspension so will have to be careful he doesn’t pick up another booking. Photo: Frank Reid