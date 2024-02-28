News you can trust since 1873
Romaine Mundle warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDRomaine Mundle warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Norwich - amid Jack Clarke injury concerns: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Norwich City in their Championship fixture at Carrow Road.
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Norwich at Carrow Road - but who will start for the visitors?

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Swansea last time out and have suffered three consecutive defeats in the Championship. Opponents Norwich have taken 11 points from their last five matches but were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Saturday.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Norwich at Carrow Road:

While Sunderland conceded twice against Swansea, Patterson also made some important interventions to keep the score down.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

While Sunderland conceded twice against Swansea, Patterson also made some important interventions to keep the score down. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game this season. The full-back has returned to the right side of defence in recent weeks.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game this season. The full-back has returned to the right side of defence in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid

With Dan Ballard still suspended, Seelt is likely to receive another opportunity at centre-back, possibly in a back four rather than in a back three like against Swansea.

3. CB: Jenson Seelt

With Dan Ballard still suspended, Seelt is likely to receive another opportunity at centre-back, possibly in a back four rather than in a back three like against Swansea. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien is still just one yellow card away from a two-game suspension so will have to be careful he doesn’t pick up another booking.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien is still just one yellow card away from a two-game suspension so will have to be careful he doesn’t pick up another booking. Photo: Frank Reid

