Sunderland have eight league games remaining this season - while the club will already be looking at where they can strengthen the playing squad this summer.

After a seven-match winless run, the Black Cats’ play-off hopes have quickly unravelled, with lessons to be learnt as they target a promotion push during the 2024/25 campaign. After agreeing long-term contracts with several members of their young squad, Sunderland have a promising base to build on, with the likes of Dan Ballard, Trai Hume and Dan Neil emerging as young leaders within the group.

Yet there has been an obvious lack of experience during the side’s dismal run in recent weeks, with Luke O’Nien suspended and club captain Corry Evans still returning from an ACL injury. Evans, 33, is one of a handful of players who will be out of contract this summer, along with Bradley Dack, 30, meaning the average age of Sunderland’s squad is set to get even younger as things stand.

Of course age and experience doesn’t directly lead to success, yet, following the departures of senior players such as Danny Batth, Lynden Gooch and Alex Pritchard over the last year, Sunderland’s young team have looked more naive than fearless in recent weeks. The club’s strategy to sign players at the start of their careers did bring success last season, yet they may have to adjust the model this summer to refind the right balance.

In terms of positions, while the club will be assessing all areas, Sunderland must address their attacking struggles. After signing four strikers last summer, none of them have been ready to make a consistent impact at Championship level, with Nazariy Rusyn showing the most promise.

With Mason Burstow set to return to Chelsea, Sunderland will surely look to bring in at least one more striker ahead of the new season - whether permanently or on loan. The club will also need to make sure they have players who can support whoever is leading the line with goals and assists, after Amad’s departure left a visible void, with doubts over Jack Clarke’s long-term future at the club. Abdoullah Ba and Romaine Mundle, who only arrived in January, have shown flashes of their potential, yet remain someway off the numbers registered by their aforementioned counterparts.

Sunderland have also lacked depth in central midfield this season, with the side heavily reliant on Neil, Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham, who has often played in a more advanced position. In Evans’ absence, the side haven’t had a natural replacement to play as a holding midfielder, even if Neil has adapted to the role well. It will therefore be interesting to see if Evans is retained, with a one-year option on his deal, or if the club make a new addition this summer.