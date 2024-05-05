Sunderland's stunning average attendance confirmed as league season high crowd sees Sheff Wed defeat

It has been a disappointing season at the Stadium of Light - but Sunderland supporters have continued to back their side in numbers.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th May 2024, 17:00 BST

A challenging season at the Stadium of Light came to a similar end on Saturday as Sunderland brought down the curtain on their Championship campaign with a defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors arrived on Wearside knowing a point would secure their second tier status and ensure they avoided an immediate return to League One. Yet the Owls, managed by reported Sunderland target Danny Rohl, had pretty much claimed all three points by the time the half-time whistle had been blown thanks to goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

Once again, despite their side’s underwhelming performances throughout the season, Sunderland supporters got behind the Black Cats in remarkable fashion and paid tribute to club legend Charlie Hurley after he passed away recently.

With a Championship high of 44,409 in attendance, we look at how Sunderland’s average attendance compares to their rivals across the second tier.

10,674

1. 24. Rotherham (New York Stadium)

10,674

15,583

2. 23. Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)

15,583

16,507

3. 22. Plymouth Argyle (Home Park)

16,507

16,540

4. 21. Millwall (The Den)

16,540

