A challenging season at the Stadium of Light came to a similar end on Saturday as Sunderland brought down the curtain on their Championship campaign with a defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors arrived on Wearside knowing a point would secure their second tier status and ensure they avoided an immediate return to League One. Yet the Owls, managed by reported Sunderland target Danny Rohl, had pretty much claimed all three points by the time the half-time whistle had been blown thanks to goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

Once again, despite their side’s underwhelming performances throughout the season, Sunderland supporters got behind the Black Cats in remarkable fashion and paid tribute to club legend Charlie Hurley after he passed away recently.