Sunderland have released 20-year-old striker Harry Gardiner, The Echo has learned.

Gardiner signed a new one-year deal at the club last summer, extending his stay on Wearside until 2024. However, the club have opted against offering the forward a new deal with the youngster now set to depart, as first revealed by BBC Look North.

Gardiner spent time with South Shields on loan last season after joining Sunderland back in 2021 and played under Black Cats icon Kevin Phillips as South Shields won promotion from the Northern Premier League.

Gardiner then joined Blyth Spartans in January after half a season featuring for Sunderland’s under-21s during 2023-24 and enjoyed a decent record in the National League North, netting five times in 15 appearances in the National League North. Spartans, however, were relegated at the end of the campaign and have just appointed former Newcastle United man Nobby Solano as their new manager.

Sunderland finished 16th in the Championship this season with just three goals scored by recognised strikers: one from Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow and two from teammate Nazariy Rusyn. Summer signing Hemir Semedo failed to find the net and Elizier Mayenda spent the second half of the season out on loan at Hibernian after failing to notch for Sunderland.

Asked by the BBC about Gardiner and whether his pathway was blocked by new signings pre-Sheffield Wednesday, Dodds said: “Sometimes. In terms of strikers, there aren’t many what I would call old-school traditional number nines. I can’t think of many.

“Traditional number nines are also hugely expensive because they are a premium and there’s so few of them. I think the number nine situation has been talked about a lot this season and rightly so because goals have been something we have struggled with at times.

“I don’t think the answer for the club is to find a number nine, we have to find more attacking options with variations and with all due respect the attackers have to be more consistent. Some of our attackers have performed well this season, but some of them haven’t. There has to be a reflection for some of our players.

“They have to improve. part of that is my responsibility and part of that is their responsibility. In terms of Harry, we’ve demonstrated that if we feel it is right, we will give young players opportunities. Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson, and Chris Rigg this year. Next year it could be Harrison Jones. Obviously, Zak Johnson has gone out on loan. Matty Young has done really well so there is a lovely little underbed of young players.

“In terms of Harry’s situation, I can’t hugely comment as to the club’s decision but I understand your point that we have recruited three players with Harry kind of fourth or fifth in line but unfortunately the industry is ruthless and sometimes there’s two or three people in your way.