Sunderland’s campaign came to a close with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s Phil’s key conclusions from the game ahead of a crucial summer rebuild...

RESET NEEDED AFTER ABYSMAL 2024 SO FAR

It was probably quite fitting that the enduring image of Sunderland's final home game of the season were the raucous celebrations of the visiting team, staff and fans. Sunderland have been the most welcoming hosts for the second half of this campaign, and that's not just when it comes to the Black Cats Bar arrangements.

The recent home form in particular has been atrocious - Sunderland have not won at the Stadium of Light since February 10th and in that time have scored just two goals. Both of those were in games they actually went on to lose, one of them being the 5-1 hammering by Blackburn Rovers.

Mike Dodds was hugely critical of his players' defending for Sheffield Wednesday's two goals in the first and he was right to be, too many beaten too easily by their opposite number. The intensity, particularly out of possession, was simply well short of what is required and that has been too consistent a theme of late. That's on the players and yet at the same time, it perhaps comes as no great surprise that Sunderland's performances have drifted so significantly. After all, it was a season that was allowed to drift at the very top through a bizarre managerial appointment, a poor January window and the lack of communication or decisive action over the last few months. Sunderland have appeared directionless on the pitch and that comes from the top.

The final months of this campaign were by and large sacrificed in order to give the club's decision makers more time and space to make crucial decisions this summer, and that raises the stakes significantly. Sunderland need a reset because in 2024 they have been one of the worst teams in the Championship. That a Wednesday side in relegation trouble for the vast majority of the campaign ended up finishing within three points of Sunderland tells you everything - it has been nowhere near good enough from top to bottom.

FAREWELL APPEARANCES?

It seems fair to say that this will probably have been farewell to a number of Sunderland players. Callum Styles was given a chance to impress in midfield by Dodds here but his half-time withdrawal would make it seem unlikely that the club will go on to trigger their option-to-buy clause this summer. Styles has looked far more at ease in recent weeks when moved into a more familiar wing-back role but it felt telling that the second half of this game played out with none of the club's January additions on the pitch. Romaine Mundle is a talented prospect but has featured little of late, while Leo Hjelde was not included in the squad at all for this defeat. It was a window that did little to address the club's issues and proved to be a key factor in the way the season unraveled so dramatically.

While Dodds made clear on Friday that Jack Clarke's departure is not inevitable, the impasse over a new long-term deal means it is a distinct possibility and the standing ovation he received from supporters when brought off with a few minutes to play seemed to double up both as an appreciation of his efforts over the course of this campaign and a possible best of luck for the future.

Bradley Dack was an unused substitute ahead of what seems to be his likely departure over the coming weeks but one tougher decision for Sunderland is over Corry Evans. He has not started a game since last January due to that ACL injury but it is telling that Dodds again had to turn to his experience and nous from the bench. Sunderland simply haven't got close to replacing Evans and if he doesn't stay, a player of his ilk must become an immediate transfer priority.

ROHL’S STAR RISES AS HEAD COACH SEARCH CONTINUES

Sunderland are one of many clubs to have noticed Danny Rohl's remarkable progress at Sheffield Wednesday and they will no doubt have been hugely impressed with what they saw here. Rohl was a bundle of energy on the touchline but calm and composed in his post-match press conference. Wednesday looked near certainties for relegation when Rohl took charge but he has masterminded a remarkable turnaround, doing so without major investment in the January window. He has maximised his resources and still managed to implement an aggressive and front-foot playing style during a season, particularly impressive with what is a very experienced squad.

