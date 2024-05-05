Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year. Dodds led Sunderland to a 16th-place finish in the Championship after the Black Cats lost their last game of the season at home against Sheffield Wednesday.
1. Jermain Defoe (new entry)
Former Sunderland player and current Tottenham coach Jermain Defoe is currently priced at 50/1. Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Ryan Lowe (new entry)
Ryan Lowe, current manager of Preston North End, is priced at 16/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer. He was 10/1 last week. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Kjetil Knutsen (new entry)
Kjetil Knutsen, head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt, is priced at 20/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer. He was 16/1 last week. Photo: Richard Heathcote
4. Stephen Robinson
Stephen Robinson, who currently manages St Mirren, is priced at 40/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 25/1 last week. Photo: Ian MacNicol
