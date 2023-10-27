Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Roberts says there were positives to take despite Sunderland’s defeat at Leicester and wants to repay the Black Cats’ supporters for this week’s home game against Norwich.

Tony Mowbray’s side have lost their last three matches and slipped to 10th in the table, while Norwich have gone four games without a win following Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat against Middlesbrough.

Roberts experienced a frustrating loan spell with The Canaries in 2019, where he made just four senior appearances, but has become a key player at Sunderland, where he has started the side’s last five league games.

“I have had many clubs down the line and come up against a few of them so it’s all different memories,” said Roberts when asked about his time at Norwich. “It’s one I want to win and we’ll prepare and do our best. They are a good side but we’ll be full of confidence and do our best to give the fans something to be proud of.”

Sunderland had chances to take something from the game against Leicester, who have won 12 of their 13 league fixtures this season, but were ultimately beaten 1-0 after James Justin headed home the winner from a corner.

“You just have to take the positives and take them to the next game,” said Roberts when reflecting on Tuesday’s match.” They are a top side and have a top squad. That’s what these teams can do, they are top of the league.

“I think we had a gameplan and ruffled them up a little bit. We have done that to teams in the past and have to do it a bit more at home with the crowd behind us. We have to do that every game and can’t just do that as a one off. At times we have been brilliant this season but like I said it’s the results that matter. I’m sure the manager will rally us and we’ll go again on Saturday.”