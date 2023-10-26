Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Roberts says he loves being a Sunderland player and hopes he can agree a new deal at the club following transfer interest over the summer.

The 26-year-old is into the final year of his contract on Wearside, after signing a two-year deal with the Black Cats following their promotion from League One, yet conversations have been held about an extension. Sunderland turned down a late offer from Championship rivals Southampton for Roberts in the summer, while Celtic have repeatedly been credited with interest following the wideman’s loan spell at the SPL club six years ago.

Roberts has started Sunderland’s last five Championship fixtures following a hamstring injury and remains a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side. When asked about his contract negotiations, Roberts told the Echo: “Yeah they have started, it was probably after the window closed. It’s hopefully getting there so we’ll see on that.

“My aim was to first get into the Championship and then get this club into the Premier League. I just want to do well for this club and give 100 per cent every time I’m on the pitch. I love being here, I love the fans, I love the club and can only do my best while I’m out there and show them fans why I came to this club and why they should have faith and believe in me as well as the other players who are here too.”

Despite a run of three consecutive defeats, Roberts says he still has belief in Sunderland’s young squad, who are aiming for another promotion push in their second season back in the Championship. “Obviously first season back you don’t know what to expect,” he added. “It’s new and some teams have already been in there. We showed that fearless attitude that we had and that’s what we’ve brought. This season we have an even younger squad and are still bringing that attitude.