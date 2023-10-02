Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton reportedly remain interested in Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, who has entered the final year of his Black Cats contract.

The Saints made a late bid for Roberts, 26, on transfer deadline day, believed to be in the region of £5million - with some of that up front, yet Sunderland rejected the approach.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, “Southampton are among the Championship clubs closely watching Roberts’ contract situation with Sunderland. Saints failed with a £4.5million bid on deadline day. Roberts, due to become a free agent next summer, has been offered a new Sunderland deal.”

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed last month that negotiations had begun with Roberts over a new deal.

"Yes, that conversation has been ongoing,” said Speakman.

"I think that’s something that we will now pick back up. When you get to the latter end of the transfer window I think it’s always difficult to conclude those talks. We managed to do that with Luke [O’Nien].

"Patrick is a player that we’d like to retain. He’s been an outstanding performer for us on the pitch, and we’ll continue to have those conversations with Patrick and some other players."

Asked whether Southampton’s interest would make a renewal more difficult, Speakman added: "I don’t know, to be fair. Players are individuals and we shouldn’t be quick to make assumptions.

‘It’s all down to what they would like and whether we can satisfy that. Our track record on that front is good, those conversations will run and there’s no required end line, really.”

After joining Sunderland from Manchester City in January 2022, Roberts made 44 Championship appearances for The Black Cats last season.

The 26-year-old has remained a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side, despite reported interest from elsewhere.

Following reports that Celtic were interested in re-signing Roberts over the summer, Mowbray said: "That’s news to me, there’s people interested in Patrick is there? That’s not a concern at all to me.