The Sunderland team to face Norwich City - with two changes from Leicester defeat : Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Norwich at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats – despite an encouraging performance against league leaders Leicester on Tuesday.
Norwich have slipped to 14th in the table after winning just two of their last nine league games.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Norwich:
