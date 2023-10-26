News you can trust since 1873
Dan Ballard playing for Sunderland at Leicester. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)Dan Ballard playing for Sunderland at Leicester. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
The Sunderland team to face Norwich City - with two changes from Leicester defeat : Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Norwich at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats – despite an encouraging performance against league leaders Leicester on Tuesday.

Norwich have slipped to 14th in the table after winning just two of their last nine league games.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Norwich:

The Sunderland keeper made some excellent saves against Leicester to keep his side in the contest.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper made some excellent saves against Leicester to keep his side in the contest. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume moved back to the right side of Sunderland’s defence against Leicester after a few games at left-back.

2. LB: Trai Hume

Hume moved back to the right side of Sunderland’s defence against Leicester after a few games at left-back. Photo: Frank Reid

After overcoming a knock, the central defender performed well at Leicester against Foxes forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

After overcoming a knock, the central defender performed well at Leicester against Foxes forward Kelechi Iheanacho. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien also produced another strong performance on Tuesday at the heart of Sunderland’s defence.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien also produced another strong performance on Tuesday at the heart of Sunderland’s defence. Photo: Frank Reid

