Jobe Bellingham is expecting a great spectacle when Sunderland face Coventry this weekend as two of the Championship’s best supported teams go head to head.

A big crowd is expected for the game at the CBS Arena, with Sunderland looking to record back-to-back wins following a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last time out.

Bellingham, who turned 18 this week, scored both goals against The Millers but is expecting a tougher test against Coventry, who reached the play-off final last season and were narrowly beaten by Luton on penalties.

“That will be a much harder challenge from a different point of view,” said Bellingham when asked about Coventry after the Rotherham game. “The fact that they play nice football, they are quite in your face, quite intense and also physically good as well, as everyone is in this league.

“It’s a tough place to go. I was just saying in there, Cov last season it was rocking because of how well the team was doing. The fans get so up for it, as they do all over the Midlands to be fair.

“It will be a really difficult challenge but I’m sure we can rise to it.”

After coming through the ranks at Birmingham, Bellingham has been aware of Coventry’s struggles and rise in recent years, with The Sky Blues going from League Two to the cusp of the Premier League in six seasons.

Coventry also played their home matches at Birmingham’s St Andrew’s Stadium between 2019 and 2021, after failing to agree a deal to stay at the Ricoh Arena.

“I didn’t really have much contact because I was quite young then,” Bellingham replied when asked if he had much interaction with Birmingham’s players.

“Cov, it’s not really a main rival for me growing up as a Birmingham fan, but the last few years they’ve done, you have to admit it, even better than Birmingham.

“They’ve got a bit noisier I suppose but they are a really good team, their fans are incredible and the two best fan bases really in the league, us and Coventry.