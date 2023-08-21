Jobe Bellingham says he’s happy to play as a number nine for Sunderland but believes his best position remains in midfield.

The Black Cats teenager, who turns 18 this week, scored his first senior goals during a 2-1 win over Rotherham at the Stadium of Light, giving Tony Mowbray’s side their first win of the season.

With Bradley Dack often dropping deep in a false nine position, Bellingham regularly found himself in a central striker’s role against The Millers.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray admitted after the match he doesn’t expect Bellingham to lead the line long term, with the club looking to bolster their striker options before the end of the transfer window.

“I’m glad because I do enjoy playing in midfield much more,” Bellingham laughed when asked about Mowbray’s comments.

“Wherever he asks me to play I’m going to play so I don’t mind. I used to play there quite a lot as a kid, in fact all the time to be honest.

“It’s a different challenge isn’t it, you have to adapt to the game and do whatever the game is asking you to do. I think that’s what the best teams do and I think we did that and the best players do that.

“I thought I did quite well but we’ll see, I don’t really fancy playing nine.”

Given his age and athleticism, Sunderland believe Bellingham can perform in multiple roles as he continues to learn and develop as a player.

Against Rotherham it was the teenager’s job to stretch the visitors’ backline, providing more space for Sunderland widemen Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

“The gaffer always says with my athleticism, which I don’t even feel that athletic to be honest because I’m still growing, I’m still getting more powerful. With that I’m just trying to run in behind and break the last line,” Bellingham added.

“I think that’s mostly important, I don’t want to give away all our tactics but I think that’s mostly important because we have players like Pat and Jack, we need to drop the backline.

“Obviously if you make runs in behind they have to track, so that’s something I can do to help the team and am happy to do it.”

Bellingham’s two goals against Rotherham also marked an excellent response after his loose pass led to Preston’s winner against Sunderland a week earlier.

He could have netted a hat-trick against Rotherham, though, as two late efforts were blocked at 2-1.

When asked about the Preston setback, Bellingham replied: “It was on my mind, but every little bit, the hat-trick will be on my mind going to sleep but that’s football isn’t it.

“Especially when I’m trying to develop, trying to learn, it’s the first time I’m playing this many games and want to get used to it the best I can.

“I just want to develop into a better person and a much better player as well.

“It was really playing on my mind but I’d say for the second half of the week you just forget about it and are just so ready for the game on Saturday. That’s what you have to do, you can’t let it linger in your mind.