Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe Bellingham’s header two minutes later.

Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@Ian_Crow3: After a shaky start, first win under our belts. Much better, especially the second half when we looked more like our old selves, and what a day for Jobe. Two goals and could have had more, MOTM for me. Dan Neil was also unreal in midfield today. A big win and confidence to build on

@AaronLinton99: Predicted 2-1 and there you go. Brilliant win, Ballard man of the match for me. Jobe was fantastic as well. Hume was also good, Clarke had a much-improved second half but once again just keep a clean sheet for once

@michaeltrotter7: Bellingham potentially the best piece of transfer business we’ve ever done. Great player now and can only improve.

@Fumearama: If Jobe and Dan Neil can put in performances like that more than not we have a midfield to be feared. Also probably our worst performance so far this season gets the win. Football is a weird sport

@JackFen: Good win but Rotherham looked poor. Felt sorry for Dack, he hasn’t got the attributes to play that position at all. We’ve got no one comfortable up top with their back to goal which is what we need to bring the wingers into play on the break. Jobe is class

@StevePSAFC: Thoroughly deserved to win that. Thought we played some great stuff at times. Bellingham with a brace. Motm for me was O’Nien. Quality captain’s performance.