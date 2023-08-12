Preston 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Mads Frokjaer goal gives hosts win after Jack Clarke penalty
How it played out as Sunderland were beaten by Preston North End in the Championship at Deepdale.
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Preston at Deepdale – but how did each player for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats fell behind in the 25th minute when Mads Frokjaer’s effort deflected into Sunderland’s net off Will Keane, as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was wrong-footed.
Sunderland responded well, as Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty just six minutes later, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the second half.
Frokjaer then scored the winner just before the hour mark after a low finish past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Preston 2 (Keane, 25) (Frokjaer, 60) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 31, pen)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah (Ba, 76), Roberts, Bellingham (Pritchard, 66), Clarke, Dack (Hemir, 66)
- Subs: Bishop, Batth, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
- Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Best (Whatmough, 79), Ledson, Browne, McCann (Holmes, 76), Frokjaer (Woodburn, 85), Keane
- Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Woodburn, Rodriguez-Gentile, Holmes, Whatmough, Taylor, Leigh
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 PRESTON 2
90+4’ Patterson up
Pritchard is brought down near the Preston box, with Potts receiving a booking for the challenge.
Sunderland played the free-kick short before his effort was deflected wide.
Patterson then came up for the corner but Preston managed to clear.
Five minutes added time
89’ Ba cross cut out
Sunderland are mounting some late pressure but Preston are defending well.
Ba’s cross has just been cut out by Whatmough.
88’ Important block by Hume
Sunderland were almost caught on the counter attack again there before Hume made a committed block to deny Keane.
85’ Another Preston change
ON: Woodburn
OFF: Frokjaer
84’ Penalty appeal
Sunderland fans behind the goal are appealing for a penalty after Cirkin went down inside the Preston box.
Nothing given.
82’ Sloppy from O’Nien
Another loose pass from O’Nien went straight to Holmes who then fed the ball through to Keane.
Thankfully for Sunderland the striker took a heavy touch.