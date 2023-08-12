News you can trust since 1873
Preston 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Mads Frokjaer goal gives hosts win after Jack Clarke penalty

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten by Preston North End in the Championship at Deepdale.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 12th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 18:24 BST

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Preston at Deepdale – but how did each player for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell behind in the 25th minute when Mads Frokjaer’s effort deflected into Sunderland’s net off Will Keane, as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was wrong-footed.

Sunderland responded well, as Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty just six minutes later, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the second half.

Frokjaer then scored the winner just before the hour mark after a low finish past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Preston 2 (Keane, 25) (Frokjaer, 60) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 31, pen)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah (Ba, 76), Roberts, Bellingham (Pritchard, 66), Clarke, Dack (Hemir, 66)
  • Subs: Bishop, Batth, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
  • Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Best (Whatmough, 79), Ledson, Browne, McCann (Holmes, 76), Frokjaer (Woodburn, 85), Keane
  • Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Woodburn, Rodriguez-Gentile, Holmes, Whatmough, Taylor, Leigh
18:24 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

17:13 BST

Reaction from Deepdale

17:00 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 PRESTON 2

16:59 BST

90+4’ Patterson up

Pritchard is brought down near the Preston box, with Potts receiving a booking for the challenge.

Sunderland played the free-kick short before his effort was deflected wide.

Patterson then came up for the corner but Preston managed to clear.

16:53 BST

Five minutes added time

16:53 BST

89’ Ba cross cut out

Sunderland are mounting some late pressure but Preston are defending well.

Ba’s cross has just been cut out by Whatmough.

16:51 BST

88’ Important block by Hume

Sunderland were almost caught on the counter attack again there before Hume made a committed block to deny Keane.

16:48 BST

85’ Another Preston change

ON: Woodburn

OFF: Frokjaer

16:48 BST

84’ Penalty appeal

Sunderland fans behind the goal are appealing for a penalty after Cirkin went down inside the Preston box.

Nothing given.

16:44 BST

82’ Sloppy from O’Nien

Another loose pass from O’Nien went straight to Holmes who then fed the ball through to Keane.

Thankfully for Sunderland the striker took a heavy touch.

