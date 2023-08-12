Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Preston at Deepdale – but how did each player for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell behind in the 25th minute when Mads Frokjaer’s effort deflected into Sunderland’s net off Will Keane, as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was wrong-footed.

Sunderland responded well, as Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty just six minutes later, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the second half.

Frokjaer then scored the winner just before the hour mark after a low finish past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.