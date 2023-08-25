Sunderland are preparing to face Coventry City at the CSB Arena - but what can they expect from The Sky Blues?

Mark Robins’ side, who were beaten by Luton in the play-off final on penalties last season, have taken four points from their first three league games of this campaign.

To find out more we caught up with Myles Cadden from Sky Blue Fans TV on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast

How have Coventry started the season?

MC: “We’ve had a lot of change and have brought in 10 or 11 players now this summer, virtually a whole new squad has arrived at the CBS.

“We’ve not fared too badly and I thought we were quite unlucky not to get a point at Leicester. Then again, if you don’t take your chances you don’t get anything out of the game.

“Against Middlesbrough (a 3-0 win) we took our chances on the day and looked quite comfortable in that game.

“Against Swansea I thought both teams played really well in the first half. It was disappointing that we conceded within two minutes of scoring but 1-1 was probably a fair result.”

Former Sunderland striker Ellis Simms joined the club this summer but didn’t start against Swansea - what have fans made of him?

MC: “There’s definitely a player in there who is really, really good. You only have to look at how he started for Sunderland last season.

“In pre-season Coventry played against Exeter and he didn’t look like he was moving freely. In the warm-up he had a shot and pulled back and didn’t do anymore running around in the warm-up.

“I think he’s trying to get used to the fitness level because the Premier League finished after we finished so he hasn’t had much of a break.

“I think he will start to shine and learn how we want to play. I think he’s been carrying something for the last few weeks and it was probably the right decision to rest him on Saturday and bring him on for the last 10, 15 minutes.

“He scored a few goals in pre-season, looked good and looked sharp, apart from what happened at Exeter.

“I like both strikers and think they are both really good players, but I think Haji Wright has got more pace and maybe he might edge it to start ahead of Simms on Saturday.”

How will Coventry set up against Sunderland?

MC: “A lot of the games last season we played one up front but this season we are playing with two up front.

“We’ll stick with the back three, we always do because it works for us. Kyle McFadzean in the middle just helps out the young lads Joel Latibeaudiere and Bobby Thomas.

“We will play with wing-backs which have been Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva and we’ll try and push up the wings as much as we can and put the press on.