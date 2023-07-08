Former Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms has signed for Championship rivals Coventry City on a permanent deal.

The Sky Blues are said to have agreed a fee in the region of £8million with Everton although the official figure has been announced as undisclosed. The 22-year-old has penned a four-year deal.

Simms proved to be a hugely popular loanee on Wearside during the first half of last season after arriving on loan from Everton. Simms netted seven goals before being surprisingly recalled to Goodison Park at the start of the January transfer window.

Sunderland held out hope that he could return in the latter stages of the month and were interested in his availability this summer, but Everton's valuation had made any deal highly unlikely.

Coventry City are preparing to sell star striker Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon for a fee in the region of £20 million, leaving them with a clear advantage over the other clubs interested in Simms.

“We are delighted to welcome Ellis to Coventry City," Coventry manager Mark Robbins said. “He is a strong, powerful striker who also has pace and finishing ability, and he is a key signing for us.

“Ellis is a young player who is keen to continue his development and to impress at Coventry City, and we look forward to working with him.”

On Twitter, Simms added: Delighted to have signed for Coventry City and to become part of this historic club. After meeting with the gaffer I knew I was heading to the right club.