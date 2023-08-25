The Sunderland team to play Coventry after Patrick Roberts injury setback - Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Coventry City at the CBS Arena in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing to face Coventry City in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the CBS Arena?
The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.
Sunderland will have to manage without Patrick Roberts, though, after the winger was ruled out for the side’s next two fixtures with a hamstring issue.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Coventry at the CBS Arena:
