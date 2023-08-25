News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Bradley Dack playing for Sunderland against Rotherham. Photo: Chris FryattBradley Dack playing for Sunderland against Rotherham. Photo: Chris Fryatt
Bradley Dack playing for Sunderland against Rotherham. Photo: Chris Fryatt

The Sunderland team to play Coventry after Patrick Roberts injury setback - Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Coventry City at the CBS Arena in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:08 BST

Sunderland are preparing to face Coventry City in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the CBS Arena?

The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.

Sunderland will have to manage without Patrick Roberts, though, after the winger was ruled out for the side’s next two fixtures with a hamstring issue.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Coventry at the CBS Arena:

The keeper has been unfortunate to concede five goals in Sunderland’s first three league games this season, which have included a couple of deflections and efforts from close range.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The keeper has been unfortunate to concede five goals in Sunderland’s first three league games this season, which have included a couple of deflections and efforts from close range. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Following a strong end to last season, the 21-year-old has kept his place at right-back for the first three league games of this campaign.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Following a strong end to last season, the 21-year-old has kept his place at right-back for the first three league games of this campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury, the centre-back worked hard over the summer to prepare for the new campaign. The 23-year-old appears to be Sunderland’s first-choice centre-back.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

After missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury, the centre-back worked hard over the summer to prepare for the new campaign. The 23-year-old appears to be Sunderland’s first-choice centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
O’Nien continues to be selected ahead of Danny Batth in defence, with Mowbray highlighting the 28-year-old’s quality in possession.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien continues to be selected ahead of Danny Batth in defence, with Mowbray highlighting the 28-year-old’s quality in possession. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandCoventryCoventry CityTony MowbrayRotherham