Our predicted Sunderland team to face Coventry City at the CBS Arena in the Championship.

Sunderland are preparing to face Coventry City in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the CBS Arena?

The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.

Sunderland will have to manage without Patrick Roberts, though, after the winger was ruled out for the side’s next two fixtures with a hamstring issue.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Coventry at the CBS Arena:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The keeper has been unfortunate to concede five goals in Sunderland’s first three league games this season, which have included a couple of deflections and efforts from close range. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Following a strong end to last season, the 21-year-old has kept his place at right-back for the first three league games of this campaign. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Dan Ballard After missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury, the centre-back worked hard over the summer to prepare for the new campaign. The 23-year-old appears to be Sunderland’s first-choice centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales