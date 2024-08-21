It would be safe to say there was an air of anticipation when Sunderland revealed Hummel were to make a long-awaited return as the club’s official kit supplier.

The German-founded Danish sportswear manufacturer produced some of the most iconic kits in Black Cats history and their famous chevrons made a welcome return when they released their three new kits ahead of the new season. Record sales have been reported on all three, with the away kit, which is based on the 1991/92 design, proving to be incredibly popular with supporters of all ages.

There was a notable presence of the new shirts as the Stadium of Light hosted its first Championship fixture of the season as Regis Le Bris’ side swept away Sheffield Wednesday with a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon - but how does the cost of Sunderland’s new kits compare to their rivals across the second tier?

1 . 24. Middlesbrough £78 (shirt: £46; shorts: £22; socks: £10) Thoughts: The introduction of the white strip on the front gives Boro a fresh look this season. They also have white on the bottom of their shorts. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 23. Oxford £87 (shirt: £50; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Thoughts: The U's are sporting a smart yellow jersey for their first season back in the Championship. They are made by Macron. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 22. Portsmouth £88 (shirt: £55; shorts: £22; socks: £11) Thoughts: The addition of new pinstripes gives Pompey a more modern look. They have kept their traditional red socks. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 21. Plymouth Argyle £89 (shirt: £52; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Thoughts: Wayne Rooney's side are sporting a lighter shade of green to last season's. Their kit was darker last season. | Getty Images Photo Sales