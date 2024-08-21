It would be safe to say there was an air of anticipation when Sunderland revealed Hummel were to make a long-awaited return as the club’s official kit supplier.
The German-founded Danish sportswear manufacturer produced some of the most iconic kits in Black Cats history and their famous chevrons made a welcome return when they released their three new kits ahead of the new season. Record sales have been reported on all three, with the away kit, which is based on the 1991/92 design, proving to be incredibly popular with supporters of all ages.
There was a notable presence of the new shirts as the Stadium of Light hosted its first Championship fixture of the season as Regis Le Bris’ side swept away Sheffield Wednesday with a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon - but how does the cost of Sunderland’s new kits compare to their rivals across the second tier?
