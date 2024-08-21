It has, in many respects, been a dream start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign for Sunderland. The Black Cats have played two, won two - scoring six goals and conceding none - to ensure that they head into a tricky test against league leaders Burnley next Saturday trailing the Clarets on goal difference alone.

An opening day victory over Cardiff City was swiftly followed by a resounding demolition job against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, and the Black Cats will be eager to continue their eye-catching start to the season with a statement result against a side who many are tipping for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

To that end, Sunderland’s cause is helped massively by the vast number of players amongst their ranks who are currently performing at the top of their game. From full-backs Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume, to midfielders Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham, to wide men Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, several key talents at the Stadium of Light have come flying out of the blocks this term, much to the delight of new manager Regis Le Bris, you would presume.

The Frenchman was regarded as an unknown quantity by many prior to his arrival on Wearside, and while it is still very much early days in terms of his tenure in the dugout, Sunderland’s initial showings under his guidance have certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Speaking after his side’s win on Sunday afternoon, Le Bris said: "For us, the idea was very clear. We have many talented players in this squad, but we need to create some strong foundations to play together and during this game this was the case. Especially, the way we recovered the ball. We defended together, we tried to close the spaces and intercept the ball as high as possible. To be very compact, to be very strong. We felt the confidence inside the game.

"The first idea is to defend together, really. I know we have many qualities, for fast attacks for example, we have many strong players throughout the squad for this. So the game against Cardiff, for example, our high press wasn't good and our build up under pressure wasn't good. It's proof that the players were aware and very clear on the improvements they had to make this week. After this one, we have to find another step to reach. After ten games, it will be clearer for us and everyone in the league - but this team has a great potential, for sure. If we keep this mindset and willingness to improve, we can succeed. The stadium was very impressive. When the team represents the spirit of the community, the link is very strong. The way we played, the way we defended, the fans liked that and when they like it, they can give us extra energy. Then, the rhythm and the energy is higher."

But out of the 15 players Le Bris has utilised in the Championship so far this season, who has performed the best? We’ve taken a closer look at Whoscored’s average match rating for Sunderland’s squad over the past two weeks to get a better idea. Check out the full list, from 15th to first, below...

1 . 15. Adil Aouchiche - 6.04 Not really given enough time to make a proper impact, his time will come as the season progresses, you would imagine. | Ian Horrocks Photo Sales

2 . 14. Romaine Mundle - 6.12 Very limited in terms of minutes, playing fewer than anybody on this list, but the early signs are that Mundle is beginning to find his feet on Wearside. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 13. Nazariy Rusyn - 6.17 Limited to fleeting substitute appearances in the first two games of the season, Rusyn has had little chance to prove himself thus far. | Getty Images Photo Sales