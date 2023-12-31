Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Patterson says he's buzzing for Sunderland's FA Cup fixture against Newcastle but knows the side have to stay focused for their home match against Preston on New Year's Day.

The 23-year-old has started every Championship match for his boyhood club over the last two seasons and remembers attending Wear-Tyne derby fixtures growing up. This year's FA Cup tie on January 6 will be the first time Sunderland have played Newcastle in nearly eight years (since March 2016), while Patterson remembers previous encounters.

"Yeah I did actually," replied the goalkeeper when asked if he was present at previous derby matches. "They are special games. Borini’s goal, I was there for that one. Defoe’s goal, some good goals. It’s a crazy atmosphere and I can’t wait."

Asked about his reaction to the third-round draw, Patterson added: "I was buzzing obviously. It’s a great game to be involved in. I think all the lads in the dressing room are in the same boat as me, whether they are from up here or elsewhere. I think a lot of the lads are aware of how big a game it is and how special an occasion it’s going to be with the atmosphere and all the rest of it. I think everyone is well aware."

Patterson did reiterate Sunderland must first focus on beating Preston before switching attention to the Newcastle fixture. The Black Cats sit seventh in the Championship following a 1-1 draw at Rotherham, their third match under new head coach Michael Beale, following a 3-0 defeat against Coventry and 1-0 win at Hull.

Beale spoke with each Sunderland player individually, after talking to the squad as a group, following his arrival. After their conversation, Patterson says he doesn't expect significant changes from his perspective, with an emphasis for the side to play out from the back.

