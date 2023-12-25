Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke O'Nien says Sunderland's players need to take responsibility for their 3-0 defeat against Coventry as they didn't execute the game plan in the best way possible.

New head coach Michael Beale apologised to supporters following his first game in charge of the Black Cats, yet O'Nien insists training had been positive leading up to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about Beale's first week at the club, O'Nien told the Echo: "I think a lot of things have stayed pretty consistent. There’s areas that we are looking to improve, you can see his experience kind of coming into it. Before the game we were excited, we were confident, we didn’t quite execute the game plan. For me there’s a stage where they give you all the information and it’s up to us as players to deliver. We didn’t quite do that for the gaffer in the best possible.

"I know he will go out there and protect us but as a player, myself included, we take responsibility for that loss, which is good. As soon as we take responsibility, as we all do, it’s the best time to dissect it individually, collectively as a team.

"We’re not far off a very, very good team and he’s given us some really, really good information. We’ve only had three or four days together and it’s important that we learn fast. I think with the information and way he’s set us up we are going to have a very successful season.

"Obviously it’s a difficult start but it doesn’t take away from, in my eyes, the message he’s trying to give us. We just haven’t had a lot of time to absorb it all and deliver it in the best possible way. I’m dead excited to work under him and putting in better performances for him."

Read More What Sunderland fans are saying about Michael Beale appointment, Coventry loss and Tony Mowbray sacking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Beale had spoken to O'Nien, who has captained the side for most of this season, individually, the defender replied: "He says his door is always open and every player has been in and talked to him. He’s been great with us. For me, I’m gutted that we couldn’t put in the performance that merited the week’s work that we had. That’s football, you have to learn and move on quickly."