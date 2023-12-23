Reaction from Luke O'Nien after Sunderland's 3-0 defeat against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light.

Luke O'Nien says Sunderland will learn from their 3-0 defeat against Coventry in Michael Beale's first game in charge.

O'Nien was caught out for the visitors' opening goal on the stroke of half time, which was scored by Coventry's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, before second-half goals from Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer.

When asked where it went wrong at the Stadium of Light, O'Nien said: "Probably conceding just before half time. If you go into the break 0-0 I think it suits us. When we’ve kept it tight until half time I think teams start to tire. Like we did in the second half we had a lot of possession and a lot of chances.

"It was maybe a but of a sucker punch conceding there, got a little bit too tight and they got in behind, a bit of a deflection that didn’t go our way either. We have to take our chances, we have to tighten up at the back, but I think we got a few things wrong today.

"These are the days you learn the most about the team and are going to be the biggest lessons for us. Like always nothing changes, we do a debrief and prepare for the next game. We are not far off a bad team at all, we are good, we are three points off the play-offs, have performed well in the last few weeks and just haven’t quite got the results."