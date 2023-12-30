Anthony Patterson delivers Sunderland dressing room verdict on Rotherham draw in Michael Beale's third match
Reaction from Anthony Patterson after Sunderland's 1-1 draw against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.
Anthony Patterson says Sunderland can take encouragement after taking four points from two away games - but has urged the side to stay focused ahead of Monday’s home game against Preston.
The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Rotherham, three days after beating Hull on Boxing Day, meaning they end 2023 seventh in the Championship table, two points off a play-off place.
Patterson made a string of impressive saves against Rotherham, before Sam Clucas opened the scoring for the hosts with a stunning volley shortly after half time. Jack Clake’s deflected effort in the 73rd minute then earned Michael Beale’s side a point.
“We just ran out of time in the end because we were really making Rotherham defend,” said Patterson after the match. “We knew what their strengths were and they were playing on set-plays. That’s what they work on and I was thankfully there to stop them scoring in the first half.
“You saw the reaction in the second half. We took control of the game a lot more, albeit they scored early on. I think you saw us take control and started to break them down a little bit more. Thankfully we got an equaliser late on”
On the back-to-back away games, Patterson added: “Obviously two away games and two difficult games in different ways. I think to take four points from the two games is good going and we just need to back that up on New Year’s Day.
“The games come around thick and fast. You can pick up points really quickly, or drop points really quickly that affects the table position quite a lot. We’re happy with four points but we must follow it up on Monday.“