News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action.Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action.
Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action.

34 photos of loyal Sunderland fans as 2,420 away supporters watch Rotherham draw at New York Stadium: Gallery

Sunderland fan photos after 2,420 away supporters watched the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw against Rotherham United.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium – and our cameras were there to capture the action.

After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead after an excellent strike from Sam Clucas three minutes after the restart.

Jack Clarke then rescued a point for the Black Cats with a deflected effort in the 73rd minute.

Here are the best photos of Sunderland fans from our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Rotherham at the New York Stadium - with 2,420 away fans in attendance. Our cameras were also there to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandRotherhamNew York Stadium