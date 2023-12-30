34 photos of loyal Sunderland fans as 2,420 away supporters watch Rotherham draw at New York Stadium: Gallery
Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium – and our cameras were there to capture the action.
After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead after an excellent strike from Sam Clucas three minutes after the restart.
Jack Clarke then rescued a point for the Black Cats with a deflected effort in the 73rd minute.
Here are the best photos of Sunderland fans from our photographer Frank Reid:
