Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland coach John Hewitson admits it can be challenging for the club’s under-21s players when first-team members are dropped into the youth set-up but also believes it can be beneficial.

Summer signings Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche, Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Triantis and Hemir all started for the young Black Cats during a 3-1 win over Derby Under-21s on Monday, after all five were named on the bench for the senior team against Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the challenges of players from the senior team dropping down a level, under-21s assistant coach Hewitson told the Echo: “I think as human beings and footballers sometimes they can be quite selfish and want to play every game which is understandable. I think our under-21s players know that is the case and that’s the policy and the way the club want to go.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There will be sometimes where they’ll get dropped in, there will be sometimes when the first-team players get dropped in and some of our under-21s players play and will learn from that. They enjoy playing with the standard and the calibre that the first-team players bring.

“It’s another part of development and for some of the boys who have done particularly well over the last few weeks who didn’t find themselves in the squad it’s tough because you have the empathy for them that they’re not playing, but that’s the way the club is wanting to do it so we respect that and get on with it really.”

Rusyn and Aouchiche were particularly impressive during the win over Derby, with the latter opening the scoring in the 25th minute at Eppleton CW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis Taylor then converted a penalty before substitute Harry Gardiner added a third ten minutes from time.

When asked about the first-team players who featured, Hewitson added: “They are talented players. It’s really good for us as staff because you have French, Portuguese, Ukrainian, there is a lot of Google Translate going on at half-time.