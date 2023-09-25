Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Under-21s recorded a 3-1 win over Derby Under-21s as several first-team players featured in the Premier League 2 contest.

Summer signings Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche, Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Triantis and Hemir all started for the young Black Cats at Eppleton CW, after being named in the senior squad against Cardiff on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aouchiche‘s opener and an Ellis Taylor penalty, after Rusyn was fouled in the box, gave Graeme Murty’s side a two-goal lead at half-time, before Dajaune Brown pulled one back for the visitors on the hour mark.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland substitute Harry Gardiner then secured the win 10 minutes from time with a back-post header.

The young Black Cats almost opened the scoring in the third minute when Aouchiche hit the post with a low shot, after a probing run and cutback from Michael Spellman on the right.

Aouchiche continued to impress in the No 10 position, dropping deep and linking up play, while Rusyn showed some bursts of pace with some quick runs down the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ukrainian striker was the next player to have an effort at goal when his shot from a tight angle hit the side netting, after he was set up by Hemir.

Sunderland were then forced into a change when Ben Crompton was replaced by Oliver Bainbridge in the 20th minute, meaning Traintis briefly moved to right-back.

The hosts opened the scoring five minutes later after an excellent pass from Michael Spellman sent Rusyn through on goal. The forward’s first touch took the ball past goalkeeper Harry Evans and into the path of Aouchiche, who subsequently converted the chance.

Rusyn was involved again as Sunderland added a second ten minutes before half-time, latching onto Jenson Seelt’s lofted pass before being fouled in the box to win a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor stepped up to take the spot kick, beating keeper Harry Evans by chipping the ball down the middle of the goal.

Derby made it a more even contest after the break and cut the deficit courtesy of a fine strike from Brown.

Rusyn, Aouchiche and Hemir were all replaced on the 70-minute mark, before Gardiner secured the points ten minutes later.

Sunderland U21s XI: Young, Crompton (Bainbridge, 20), Seelt, Triantis, Taylor, Burke, Rigg, Aouchiche (Chiabi, 70), Hemir (Jones, 70), Rusyn (Gardiner, 70)