Player ratings after Sunderland U21s beat Derby U21s at Eppleton CW as several first-team players featured.

Sunderland Under-21s recorded a 3-1 win over Derby Under-21s as several first-team players featured – but who stood out for the hosts?

Summer signings Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche, Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Triantis and Hemir all started for the young Black Cats at Eppleton CW, after being named in the senior squad against Cardiff on Sunday.

Aouchiche‘s opener and an Ellis Taylor penalty, after Rusyn was fouled in the box, gave Graeme Murty’s side a two-goal lead at half-time, before Dajaune Brown pulled one back for the visitors on the hour mark.

Sunderland substitute Harry Gardiner then secured the win for the hosts 10 minutes from time with a back-post header.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

1 . Matthew Young - 6 Didn’t have many saves to make and was beaten by an excellent strike from Brown which made it 2-1. 6 Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Ben Crompton - 6 Made some early interceptions at right-back but was forced off with an injury in the 20th minute as Oliver Bainbridge took his place. 6 Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3 . Nectarios Triantis - 6 Briefly moved to right-back after an early injury to Ben Crompton but returned to centre-back in the first half. Received an early booking which meant he had to be cautious. 6 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales