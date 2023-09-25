Sunderland U21s player rating photos including five 8s as Nazariy Rusyn and Adil Aouchiche impress
Sunderland Under-21s recorded a 3-1 win over Derby Under-21s as several first-team players featured – but who stood out for the hosts?
Summer signings Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche, Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Triantis and Hemir all started for the young Black Cats at Eppleton CW, after being named in the senior squad against Cardiff on Sunday.
Aouchiche‘s opener and an Ellis Taylor penalty, after Rusyn was fouled in the box, gave Graeme Murty’s side a two-goal lead at half-time, before Dajaune Brown pulled one back for the visitors on the hour mark.
Sunderland substitute Harry Gardiner then secured the win for the hosts 10 minutes from time with a back-post header.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared: