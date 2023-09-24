News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland against Cardiff CityJack Clarke playing for Sunderland against Cardiff City
Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Cardiff City defeat - including multiple 5s and 6s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after The Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat against Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 24th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells but couldn't find a breakthrough against a compact Bluebirds defence.

Cardiff then nicked a late winner when defender Mark McGuinness headed home Ryan Wintle’s corner three minutes from time.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Didn’t seem to be a great deal he could do about the goal. Barely tested otherwise, which adds to the frustration of the result. Made one good stop late on as Cardiff broke. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Anthony Patterson - 6

Didn't seem to be a great deal he could do about the goal. Barely tested otherwise, which adds to the frustration of the result. Made one good stop late on as Cardiff broke. 6

Made some excellent challenges throughout but looked to tire late on and played some loose passes, one leading to the corner from which Cardiff scored. 5

2. Trai Hume - 5

Trai Hume - 5

Made some excellent challenges throughout but looked to tire late on and played some loose passes, one leading to the corner from which Cardiff scored. 5

Had another strong performance, dominating the two strikers over the course of the game. Sunderland will be so frustrated they couldn’t defend their box better from the corner late on, which cost them at least on point. 6

3. Dan Ballard - 6

Dan Ballard - 6

Had another strong performance, dominating the two strikers over the course of the game. Sunderland will be so frustrated they couldn't defend their box better from the corner late on, which cost them at least on point. 6

Looked to be beaten to the ball by McGuinness for the late winner. Had stepped out and swept up well, otherwise. 6

4. Luke O’Nien - 6

Luke O'Nien - 6

Looked to be beaten to the ball by McGuinness for the late winner. Had stepped out and swept up well, otherwise. 6

