Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits it will be tough for winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to break into the first team this season after returning from an injury setback.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Charlton in League One last term and has been linked with several Championship clubs, including Sunderland, Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton, over the last year. Palace opted not to send Rak-Sakyi out on loan for a second successive season, yet the player has made just six Premier League appearances this season and suffered a hamstring injury in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about Rak-Sakyi’s progress and chances of playing before the end of the campaign, Glasner spoke highly of the youngster. Still, the Palace boss expressed there is strong competition at Selhurst Park, with Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta performing well.

“He’s working hard and doing well in training,” said Glasner when asked about Rak-Sakyi. “The situation is that we all agree with Eze, Olise and Mateta, it’s three amazing players in really good shape. Ebs scores goals. JP scores goals. Michael scores goals and gets assists.

“With Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard, we have three players who could start every game because they also deserve it with their quality and talent.

“It’s maybe now a tough moment for Jes. He’s coming back after two months from injury and now has six players here who are in fantastic shape and fit for a long time. Every player has to show that they are ready. He does it and gives his best, but the situation now is the best situation for any manager – when all your players are fit and in a good shape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad