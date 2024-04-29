Premier League boss makes admission about reported Sunderland, Southampton and Ipswich transfer target
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits it will be tough for winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to break into the first team this season after returning from an injury setback.
The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Charlton in League One last term and has been linked with several Championship clubs, including Sunderland, Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton, over the last year. Palace opted not to send Rak-Sakyi out on loan for a second successive season, yet the player has made just six Premier League appearances this season and suffered a hamstring injury in February.
When asked about Rak-Sakyi’s progress and chances of playing before the end of the campaign, Glasner spoke highly of the youngster. Still, the Palace boss expressed there is strong competition at Selhurst Park, with Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta performing well.
“He’s working hard and doing well in training,” said Glasner when asked about Rak-Sakyi. “The situation is that we all agree with Eze, Olise and Mateta, it’s three amazing players in really good shape. Ebs scores goals. JP scores goals. Michael scores goals and gets assists.
“With Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard, we have three players who could start every game because they also deserve it with their quality and talent.
“It’s maybe now a tough moment for Jes. He’s coming back after two months from injury and now has six players here who are in fantastic shape and fit for a long time. Every player has to show that they are ready. He does it and gives his best, but the situation now is the best situation for any manager – when all your players are fit and in a good shape.”
Rak-Sakyi has three years left on his contract at Palace after signing a five-year deal with the club in 2022. The 21-year-old has made 10 senior appearances for the Eagles, while he scored 15 goals in 43 appearances during his loan spell at Charlton.
