Sunderland have been credited with interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - but would face competition to sign the 20-year-old.

Rak-Sakyi scored 15 League One goals and provided eight assists while on loan at Charlton last season, while he came off the bench for Palace in the 83rd minute during Monday’s Premier League match against Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But will he be allowed to leave Selhurst Park again this summer?

Here’s the latest on the winger’s situation:

Roy Hodgson’s view

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has said he hopes Rak-Sakyi will stay at Palace this summer, but hasn’t ruled out another loan move.

“We like Jes – we’re happy to have him back,” said Hodgeson earlier this month. “We like what we see in training. As a coach, I am in no hurry to ask him to leave to go on loan.

“One hopes that will be the case, but these matters with young players can be complicated because they have their own feelings about getting match minutes. They also have agents who are suggesting to them that the next move in their career needs to be another loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a constant matter for discussion. We, the coaching staff, are happy to have him and happy to be working with him. Who knows? Let’s hope he stays with us rather than go on loan.”

Interest from elsewhere

Leicester have been strongly linked with Rak-Sakyi this summer, with Foxes boss Enzo Maresca highlighting the importance of the wide players in his preferred 4-3-3- system.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Ipswich, Hull, Blackburn and Sunderland have also shown interest in the Palace wideman this summer.

Rak-Sakyi signed a five-year deal with Palace 12 months ago, meaning his contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Sunderland’s view

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland’s priority is to bolster their striker options before the end of the transfer window, they are also looking at strengthening in central midfield and out wide.

Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts were key players for the Black Cats last term, yet the Black Cats have a lack of alternatives on the flanks.

Isaac Lihadji was sold to Qatari side Al-Duhail SC following a good offer for the Frenchman, while Sunderland are considering a loan move for Jewison Bennette.

A player like Rak-Sakyi would add competition out wide, while providing an additional goal threat.

What the player has said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rak-Sakyi’s cameo against Arsenal was his third senior appearance for Palace, while he spoke of his ambition to play at the top level after the game.

When asked about the match against Arsenal, the winger told Palace’s website: “Tough, but if I want to play at the highest level, I’ve got to play against the tough teams, so it’s really good for me.

“I was just trying to make things happen. Coming on the pitch, intensity was high. Fans were screaming and shouting, so it was crazy.”