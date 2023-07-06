Former Sunderland favourite Julio Arca says the club have to be patient with Jewison Bennette as the teenager continues to adapt to life in England.

Bennette, 19, joined the Black Cats from Costa Rican side C.S. Herediano last summer, signing a four-year deal with a club option of a further year, at the Stadium of Light.

The winger scored two goals in 18 senior appearances during his first season on Wearside, before his campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury.

As the only native Spanish speaker in Sunderland’s squad, Bennette had to overcome a language barrier after moving to England as he tried to break into the first team.

The club therefore brought in Arca, who joined Sunderland from Argentinos Juniors in 2000, to help the teenager adjust to a new environment in Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats squad.

When asked about working with Bennette, Arca told the Echo: ”It was just helping him to adapt, get used to what English football is all about.

“He’s got a good manager who is going to help him develop and that’s the main thing. You need those kind of people to help him out. He’s signed a long contract so he has time for it to work out.”

“I haven’t been in touch with him recently because he got injured and hasn’t been in the team.

“Jewison is a young lad, is going through the stage more or less that I went through when I first came here.

“He doesn’t speak much of the language, I know he’s getting better now. He has some family over here helping him out and is a player who has a lot of potential.

“They have to be patient with him but he’s a really good player, quick, great touch and he can do well.

“Last season he had players in front of him who did really well and it’s one of those things of waiting for the right opportunity and the right time.”