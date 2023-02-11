Bennette scored his second goal for the club on Wednesday night as they came close to completing an unlikely comeback against Premier League opponent Fulham in the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old is being gradually eased into the first-team environment by head coach Tony Mowbray, and he is one of a number of young players in the squad getting to grips with a new league and a new language.

That task has been harder for Bennette, as the only native Spanish speaker in the squad. Mowbray is hopeful that Arca can help with that process as his English improves, with the head coach leaning on the language and football expertise of the former left back to liaise with Bennette.

Though the Costa Rica international has thus far struggled for starts, Mowbray says that shouldn't be a concern to the winger and that it might well change soon as the club embarks on a hectic schedule of fixtures.

"Their personal relationship will ultimately dictate how beneficial it is but I know Julio is a good man and a good football guy," Mowbray explained.

"I sit down with him and show him Jewison's clips and then it's easier for Julio to go and have that more natural conversation with him in his own language.

"I trust Julio to get those messages across. Jewison is such a good lad that he'll nod and agree with everything you say, even if sometimes he maybe doesn't always actually understand you.

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette

"He's a young boy who is doing well, he might feel he's not playing enough but it's a journey for him. Julio comes in a couple of times a week, we have a cup of tea and then he can spend a bit of time with Jewison.

"I know that the messages are then getting through with a bit more clarity," he added.

"I like him as a player, he is really exciting, but right at this moment I'm not sure we take Clarke or Roberts out of the team. But in ten days time, on a Tuesday night in a hectic schedule and their running numbers are really high and there's a danger of them pulling up... I've got no problems starting Jewison. I can see his talent, at the moment it's just about him getting that information he needs. "He is doing a lot of English lessons and his English is improving a lot, and Julio is helping.

"I'm sure that it won't be a problem next season and hopefully by that point, the minutes he is getting this season will then help him."

