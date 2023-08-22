Sunderland target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi played in the Premier League for Crystal Palace on Monday

The Black Cats have reportedly joined to sign Rak-Sakyi on loan during the summer transfer window. The attacker, however, was named on the bench for the Premier League clash against Arsenal by Roy Hodgson.

Palace lost the game at Selhurst Park by a single goal with Rak-Sakyi coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Recent reports have claimed that Sunderland are keen on the attacker who spent last season out on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Addicks last summer and netted 15 league goals for the club in 43 appearances before returning to Palace at the end of the 2022-23 season