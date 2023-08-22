News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

15-goal Sunderland 'target' plays in Premier League amid transfer talk

The Sunderland target came off the bench for Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

By James Copley
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:02 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi played in the Premier League for Crystal Palace on Monday

The Black Cats have reportedly joined to sign Rak-Sakyi on loan during the summer transfer window. The attacker, however, was named on the bench for the Premier League clash against Arsenal by Roy Hodgson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Palace lost the game at Selhurst Park by a single goal with Rak-Sakyi coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Recent reports have claimed that Sunderland are keen on the attacker who spent last season out on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Addicks last summer and netted 15 league goals for the club in 43 appearances before returning to Palace at the end of the 2022-23 season

Rak-Sakyi played for Chelsea's youth team as a youngster before moving to Palace and has been capped five times by England's under-20 side and is highly rated with Sunderland in need of attacking reinforcements during the window.

Related topics:SunderlandCrystal PalacePremier LeagueYoungsterArsenalCharlton AthleticChelseaEngland