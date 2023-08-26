Sunderland have reportedly seen a bid rejected for French winger Alan Virginius.

The 20-year-old wideman made 15 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season, after joining the club from third-tier side Sochaux a year ago.

Virginius, who signed a long-term deal at Lille until 2027, started on the right flank in the side’s league opener against Nice earlier this month, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

He was then an unused substitute as Lille beat FC Nantes 2-0 in their second league game of the campaign.

Yet according to French reporter Fabrice Hawkins from RMC Sport, Lille have rejected an offer of €5million (£4.3million) from Sunderland for Virginius.

Hawkins goes on to say ‘Virginius is focused on his Lille adventure with the prospect of playing the Europa League Conference this season.’

Sunderland’s priority in the final week of the transfer window is to strengthen their striker options, while they are looking to add cover in central midfield.

Isaac Lihadji’s move to join Qatar-based side Al-Duhail SC also means there are less options in wide areas, with Patrick Roberts set to be sidelined with a hamstring injury until after September’s international break.

Jewison Bennette, who has a back injury, has been linked with a loan move away this summer, yet Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has said that is unlikely.

"I don’t think it’s going to be this window for Jewison,” Mowbray explained when asked about the 19-year-old.

"I think he needs bedding into the club, keep learning the language and understanding the demands of the club. And then hopefully he can make more of a breakthrough, because he is undoubtedly talented.

"It is much more difficult for Jewi because while we have four or five younger lads who all speak French, there isn’t anyone who speaks Spanish other than Hemir who speaks a little bit of it.

"I think that’s made his integration understandably more difficult. So I just think we have to be patient with Jewison.