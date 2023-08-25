The latest Sunderland and Coventry City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the CBS Arena.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Coventry City this weekend – while both clubs are dealing with multiple injury issues.
The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.
Coventry have taken four points from their first three league games this season, following a 1-1 draw at Swansea last time out.
Here’s the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the fixture:
1. Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) - Doubt
Embleton suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in December last year. The 24-year-old had a minor setback earlier this summer, but has been back out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. Mowbray has said the midfielder could return to the squad against Coventry but is unlikely to feature. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Callum O’Hare (Coventry) - Out
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder remains sidelined as he recovers from cruciate knee ligament rupture he suffered at Sheffield United last Boxing Day. Photo: Getty Images
3. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - Out
Roberts sustained a minor hamstring strain during Sunderland's win over Rotherham and is set to miss the side's next two fixtures against Coventry and Southampton. Photo: Chris Fryatt
4. Milan van Ewijk (Coventry) - Set to return
After signing for Coventry from Dutch side Heerenveen this summer, the 22-year-old has started Coventry’s last two league games at right wing-back. Van Ewijk was forced off with a toe issue in the second half against Swansea but has trained this week. Photo: Mike Hewitt