Patrick Roberts sustained an injury against Rotherham. Photo: Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland and Coventry team news with 11 players ruled out - with others set to return: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Coventry City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the CBS Arena.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Coventry City this weekend – while both clubs are dealing with multiple injury issues.

The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.

Coventry have taken four points from their first three league games this season, following a 1-1 draw at Swansea last time out.

Here’s the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the fixture:

Embleton suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in December last year. The 24-year-old had a minor setback earlier this summer, but has been back out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. Mowbray has said the midfielder could return to the squad against Coventry but is unlikely to feature.

1. Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) - Doubt

Embleton suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in December last year. The 24-year-old had a minor setback earlier this summer, but has been back out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. Mowbray has said the midfielder could return to the squad against Coventry but is unlikely to feature. Photo: Frank Reid

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder remains sidelined as he recovers from cruciate knee ligament rupture he suffered at Sheffield United last Boxing Day.

2. Callum O’Hare (Coventry) - Out

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder remains sidelined as he recovers from cruciate knee ligament rupture he suffered at Sheffield United last Boxing Day. Photo: Getty Images

Roberts sustained a minor hamstring strain during Sunderland's win over Rotherham and is set to miss the side's next two fixtures against Coventry and Southampton.

3. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - Out

Roberts sustained a minor hamstring strain during Sunderland's win over Rotherham and is set to miss the side's next two fixtures against Coventry and Southampton. Photo: Chris Fryatt

After signing for Coventry from Dutch side Heerenveen this summer, the 22-year-old has started Coventry’s last two league games at right wing-back. Van Ewijk was forced off with a toe issue in the second half against Swansea but has trained this week.

4. Milan van Ewijk (Coventry) - Set to return

After signing for Coventry from Dutch side Heerenveen this summer, the 22-year-old has started Coventry’s last two league games at right wing-back. Van Ewijk was forced off with a toe issue in the second half against Swansea but has trained this week. Photo: Mike Hewitt

