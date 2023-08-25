Tony Mowbray says he doesn't expect Jewison Bennette to leave Sunderland on loan before the end of this window, adding that the winger is currently recovering from a back spasm anyway.

Reports in Costa Rica had stated last week that the 19-year-old could be open to making a short-term exit from Wearside in search of regular minutes, but Sunderland's head coach does not think that is the likely outcome at this stage.

Mowbray believes that even if opportunities have been sparse in the calendar year so far, it is more beneficial for the youngster to continue to acclimatising to life on Wearside for the time being.

"Jewison is injured at the moment, so he won't be involved this weekend," Mowbray said.

"He's had a back spasm.

"I don't think it's going to be this window for Jewison.

"I think he needs bedding into the club, keep learning the language and understanding the demands of the club. And then hopefully he can make more of a breakthrough, because he is undoubtedly talented.

"It is much more difficult for Jewi because while we have four or five younger lads who all speak French, there isn't anyone who speaks Spanish other than Hemir who speaks a little bit of it.

"I think that's made his integration understandably more difficult. So I just think we have to be patient with Jewison.

"I don't see him going anywhere over the next week other than working on getting himself back fit and getting himself back in contention for selection."