Sunderland are reportedly the frontrunners to sign West Ham striker Divin Mubama this summer - with the teenager’s contract set to expire at the London Stadium.

The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window, when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation. Mubama has made just five Premier League appearances this season and played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy.

After talks over the player’s future, the Hammers look set to let Mubama leave the club, with the Athletic reporting Sunderland are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign him. The report goes on to say ‘the 19-year-old forward has received limited game time having rejected a contract offer at the start of the season.’

Sunderland signed four new strikers last summer, yet all four have struggled to make a significant impact at Championship level. The Black Cats will therefore be looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.