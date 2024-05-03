Sky Sports call which will impact Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Ipswich on Championship final day
Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday will not be shown on Sky Sports on the final day of the regular season - despite the Owls’ relegation battle.
Wednesday have been in the Championship’s bottom three for most of the campaign but have climbed to 20th following back-to-back wins over Blackburn and West Brom. Danny Rohl’s side only need a point against Sunderland to stay up, while they would only be relegated if both Birmingham beat Norwich and Plymouth beat Hull.
With promotion and relegation places still to be decided ahead of the final-day fixtures, Sky have selected three different games for TV broadcast, predominantly focusing on the promotion race. Leeds’s home fixture against Southampton and Ipswich’s match against Huddersfield will both be broadcast on Sky this weekend, with Kieran McKenna’s side only needing a point to secure automatic promotion at Portman Road.
Sky will also show Birmingham’s home fixture against Norwich, with the Blues hoping to climb out of the relegation zone and the Canaries looking to secure their place in the play-offs. There will be goal updates from the other matches which affect the promotion and relegation places throughout the afternoon.
Sunderland sit 15th in the Championship table ahead of their final-day fixture against Wednesday. The Black Cats could climb as high as 13th with a win at the Stadium of Light. All final-day fixtures in the Championship will kick off at the earlier time of 12:30pm. The Echo will have live updates, analysis reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.
