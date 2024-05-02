Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham are reportedly ready to let striker Divin Mubama leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window, when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation. Mubama has made just five Premier League appearances this season and played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy.

After talks over the player’s future, Football Insider have reported The Hammers are not planning to offer Mubama a new contract. The same report also claims former Sunderland boss David Moyes is also set to leave West Ham at the end of this season when his contract expires.